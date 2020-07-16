Bidding begins for Georgetown Banquet center in Boardman

The county filed for foreclosure on the business in 2019 for back taxes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The bidding begins Thursday for the former Georgetown Banquet Center in Boardman.

The business, located on South Avenue, closed in February.

The auction is being handled by Kiko Auctions and begins at 11 a.m.

You can bid in person or online. The facility will go to the highest bidder, and 10% down is required at purchase.

The kitchen and catering equipment is also listed for sale separately.

Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma said The Georgetown owes more than $75,000 in back taxes. The last payment was made in May 2017, and the county filed for foreclosure against the Georgetown in October 2019.