Bicyclists welcome warm weather with annual cycling event

Participants have been cycling in this annual event since 1995 when it started

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday in Columbiana, about 180 bicyclists welcomed the warm weather as part of the Spring in Columbiana County Ohio Tour.

Participants have been cycling in this annual event since 1995 when it started.

There were three different options for routes, totaling 63 miles.

Cyclists from all over Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull counties were present.

“I have a bunch of friends who do it, so we all kind of push each other to keep active and keep doing things. We’re all training for a triathlon, too. Any extra bit of train we can get, we like to get in,” said Broc Doran who participated in the event Sunday.

Cyclists paid $20 to participate.

A portion of those proceeds will go to buy bicycles for underprivileged children.