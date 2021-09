(WKBN) – A group of bicyclists traveling across the country in memory of 9/11 made a stop in the Valley Wednesday.

The group is called Bay 2 Brooklyn. They’re biking from San Francisco to New York.

They stopped by the Salem Fire Department Wednesday.

The ride is to raise money for the Gary Sinese Foundation, which supports military service members, first responders and their families.

The group is made up of firefighters and military members.