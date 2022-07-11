SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The 95-year-old First Presbyterian Church in Sharon is housing 20 or so bicyclists Monday night who are peddling their way across the northern United States. They’ll spend the day Tuesday in Sharon helping repair a house because that’s part of their mission, too.

As their bicycles rested against the walls of the gym at Sharon’s First Presbyterian Church, the riders mingled in an adjacent room checking their cell phones, plotting routes, and securing their bedding for the night’s sleep.

“Each dot that you see represents one week of riding,” said Dan Hepp.

Hepp of Springfield, Ohio, used the map on the back of their shirts to show their 10-week, 4,000-mile route through the northern United States, and around the Great Lakes, which started in Oregon and will end July 30 in Maine. The pictures they’ve taken show beautiful scenery and rough weather.

“Coming into North Dakota was a 20 mph headwind all day long. I mean at least when you’re doing mountains you know there’s an end to it,” said Hepp.

“Some of us it’s for a bucket list item in our lifetime. Some of it is just for the idea of just getting the miles in. Enjoying the scenery. Seeing it at a slower pace,” said Neil Mullikin of Americus, Georgia.

All of them, however, are using the ride to raise money and awareness for The Fuller Center for Housing where the goal is to eradicate poverty housing. Along the way, they stop for what they call “build days.” They’re doing one Tuesday in Sharon.

“Because that’s really what we’re about: doing the builds. That’s really why we’re raising the money, and so it’s really neat to be able to participate in the work of the mission that we’re trying to do,” said Diane Buckley-Maidt of Ellicott City, Maryland.

There are logistical issues most notably where to sleep and where to do laundry. But the hardest thing is the biking.

“It’s physically grueling and that’s no lie,” said Hepp.

“When you sweat together and you work together and you hammer together, you really become connected with the people you ride with,” said Mullikin.

This was the 15th year for the Fuller Center bicycle adventure. So far they’ve raised $186,000 this year. The amount raised over the previous 14 years is $3.8 million.