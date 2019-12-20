Bicycles built by inmates delivered to Trumbull County Children Services

Each bike comes with a letter hand-written by an inmate, offering advice on how to stay on a positive path

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County agency received a special delivery Friday morning, just in time for the holidays.



New bicycles were delivered to Trumbull County Children Services. Workers will give them to children in foster care.

The bikes were built last week by inmates and staff in the Trumbull Correctional Institution. Each bike comes with a letter hand-written by an inmate, offering advice on how to stay on a positive path.

“It’s a gesture of the Christmas spirit from a really diverse set of people to our kids and our foster families to see that the community surrounds them during the holidays here,” said Tim Schaffner, executive director of Trumbull County Children Services.

All 54 bikes were donated by the Bike Lady of Columbus.