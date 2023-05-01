COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – You can get involved in a big bicycle ride in Columbiana County this weekend.

The tour, known as “Spring in Columbiana County, Ohio” started in 1995. Bicyclists from across Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania are coming to town for the event.

All cyclists are invited to ride, and you can go at your own pace. The route is a flat to rolling 35-mile loop through small towns and scenic countryside, which includes Little Beaver Creek Greenway Trail.

The ride begins at 8 a.m. May 7 at Firestone Park and ends at 3 p.m. Support vehicles will be available along the route to assist cyclists, and there will be snacks available at the rail station in historic downtown Lisbon. After the ride, everyone gets a Pizza Hut lunch.

The $35 ride fee includes a snack and lunch.

Helmets are mandatory.

Riders may register online at outspokinwheelmen.com or in person from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday at Firestone Park.

The event is hosted by the “Out-Spokin ‘Wheelmen” bicycling club.