Bicycle run raises money for improvements to Niles trail

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poker Run was held in Niles on Saturday, but this event was made up of bicycles rather than the usual motorcycle tour.

A group of people were raising money to install benches along the first segment of the Greenway Trail, which starts in Niles.

They got the idea when they realized there are no benches in the Niles portion of the trail, which makes it difficult for people with physical limitations.

The Poker Run included bicycle raffles, a DJ and prizes. Organizer Beth Nolan said the trail has a lot of potential for the city of Niles.

“The person was sitting on the bench, was reading a book and I think that’s what we need. To just bring in people to Niles and show off Niles a little bit more,” Nolan said.

Each bench will cost about $500.

After the benches are built, the group wants to raise money for trash cans and water fountains along the trail.