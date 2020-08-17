Beyond Expectations Barber College offers free haircuts for Youngstown students

The Back 2 School Haircut event will follow safety guidelines and clients must wear a mask

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown students will kick off their school year fully remote, but that isn’t stopping Beyond Expectations Barber College from offering kids a back-to-school haircut.

They will be offering free haircuts to Youngstown City School students in grades K-12 on Sept. 3.

“It’s generous for Beyond Expectations Barber College and its Community Fund to give free haircuts to scholars and I’m sure our families appreciate it,” said Justin Jennings, CEO of the Youngstown City School District. “Even though the start of this school year is unusual without scholars, teachers and classes in our schools, a new haircut is a great way to start any school year.”

The haircuts are being offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at BEBC on E. Midlothian Boulevard. They will also be giving out free hot dogs and hamburgers.

The Back 2 School Haircut event will follow safety guidelines and clients must wear a mask.

The community can also donate to this event. Checks should be made out to Beyond Expectations Community Fund, 2206 Romig Road, Akron, Ohio 44320. Donors are asked to write, “Back 2 School Haircut Event” in the memo line of the check.