YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As temperatures start to drop, FirstEnergy is reminding customers to keep scam safety information top of mind as the company experiences an uptick in reported scam attempts.

While scammers work year-round, they are more active during colder months because they know customers rely on electricity to stay safe and warm and are more likely to comply due to fear of disconnection, according to the company.

Scammers often prey on the fears of vulnerable customers to steal their personal information and trick them into paying “unpaid bills” to avoid service disconnection.

While FirstEnergy says it takes significant measures to ensure the safety and security of customer account information, scammers can be very convincing to unsuspecting utility customers.

To date in 2022, more than 3,500 notices of scams from customers, including more than 400 in the Valley, were reported to FirstEnergy. The actual number of scam attempts is even higher since many go unreported to the company or law enforcement officials.

Scammers continue to implement sophisticated tactics to impersonate utility companies. It is important that customers can distinguish between legitimate contacts from their utility and attempts used by utility impostors.

Here are some tips from FirstEnergy to help detect and avoid scam attempts: