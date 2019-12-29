Beulah Baptist Missionary Church celebrates the third day of Kwanzaa

The theme of the third day is working together as a community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The third day of Kwanzaa was on Saturday. The theme of the third day is working together as a community.

Beulah Baptist Missionary Church in Youngstown held a celebration.

They had guest speakers tell the importance of the holiday, from the significance of each day to the meanings of the flags and symbols.

Former WKBN Reporter Ode Aduma was a key note speaker. He spoke on a variety of topics including the meaning of the colors.

“Red for the blood that we shed. Green for the fertile soil of Africa, which we shall reclaim. Black for the color of our skin,” said Aduma.

Children were also part of the celebration between the singing and presenting the meaning for each day of Kwanzaa.