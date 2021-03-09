Between $3K to $4K worth of items taken from Humane Society of Mercer County’s storage containers

The belongings were taken from the Humane Society's storage containers when no one was watching them

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Those with the Humane Society of Mercer County are looking to have some items returned that were taken Sunday evening from their storage containers in Hermitage.

“Somebody made a Facebook post after they were here and collected some food, telling people that they could just come down here and kind of help themselves,” said Paul Tobin, one of the humane officers.

People took that to heart and not only removed dog and cat food but also an $800 net gun, air conditioners and fans.

“Some of the stuff was brought back, but for the stuff that’s missing, we’re probably to the tune of $3,000 to $4,000,” Tobin said.

Unfortunately, there are no cameras where it happened, but the containers are usually locked. At the time it happened, they weren’t locked because they were finishing up handing out food to the community.

“We were going to pick up some materials from the building to bring back and put in the pods. Unfortunately, for those few hours that they weren’t being watched, this is when all this decided to take place,” Tobin said.

Tobin said they are currently in the process of moving out of the building they are currently using.

He also said he would be talking to the police in the hopes it will help them get their belongings back.

“Being a non-profit and not having a lot of money, all of our money goes to the animals, not only for housing them but vet care,” Tobin said. “We go totally off of donations, and those donations are usually chewed through pretty quick. To take a $4,000 hit on equipment that we use every day, that’s pretty huge.”

Individuals can contact the Humane Society of Mercer County through its Facebook page or call the organization at 724-981-5445 to donate items, or return anything they took. Make sure to leave a message if calling with a call back number and no one picks up.