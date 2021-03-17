‘Better have your Tasers ready’: Warren police say erratic driver threatened officers

At the jail, police said he had a hidden drug tool in his body

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police said a man driving erratically is now in the Trumbull County Jail after threatening officers Tuesday.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Denison Dr. NW just before 10:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

When the officer found the pickup truck suspected to be involved, she said the driver hopped a curb and did donuts on the grass island between Cockeye’s BBQ and Lil Mac’s.

The officer pulled the truck over and ordered the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Joshua Davis, to put his hands up, but said he didn’t listen.

Davis got out of the truck and started walking toward the officer, yelling threats, according to a police report.

The officer said she ordered him to lay down on the ground and put his hands on his head, but he refused and took his sweatshirt off.

More officers came and police were able to put Davis in handcuffs.

Police talked to the man who called 911 and he said Davis started following him down the road, trying to cut him off and ram into his car.

When the man got home, he said he ran into his house and grabbed his gun. He told officers Davis was driving through his front yard and yelling threats, so he fired a shot into the flowerbed to scare him off.

Police said Davis had an open bottle of Jack Daniels, marijuana seeds and several knives in his truck.

On the way to the jail, officers said Davis kicked the police cruiser’s partition and banged his head on the dividers. He also threatened an officer’s life and told police they “better have their Tasers ready,” according to the report.

At the jail, police said Davis had a hidden drug tool in his body.

He faces charges of aggravated menacing, criminal damaging, drug paraphernalia, open container and reckless operation of a vehicle.