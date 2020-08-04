Better Business Bureau warns of construction and repair scams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Better Business Bureau of the Mahoning Valley is sending out a warning about some potential scammers that target home improvement and repair.

The BBB has received many calls about door to door contractors using an aggressive sales pitch and getting people to sign a work contract.

There are ways you can get a step in front of them. First, know if you need work done in the first place. Also, do your research and shop around for a contractor.

Hiring a reliable and trustworthy contractor is one of the most important steps for your project.

“Make sure you are comparing apples to apples. For example, if one contractor is offering you one price and another is offering you a better price, take a look at the shingle (in a roof repair estimate), maybe one is offering you a better shingle than the other one,” said Melissa Ames, spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau.

Get an many quotes as you want for your project and don’t hesitate to ask for references.

You don’t have to be license in Ohio to be a roof contractor, so make sure the person doing your work is qualified. Get everything in writing make sure the contractor is insured.

“Get that estimate. Get that contract with that trusted contractor, but make sure you are paying them in thirds. A third at the beginning of the job, a third in the middle and a third at the end once the job is completed and your are satisfied,” Ames said.

Another tip – make sure the contractor you hire is local.

More stories from WKBN.com: