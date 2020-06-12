BestFriendFridays highlights how our pets help us relieve stress

The American Heart Association is encouraging people to incorporate their furry friends into their work day

(WKBN) – COVID-19 has a lot of us spending more time at home, which means more time with our pets.

Experts say that could be good for your mental and physical health.

The American Heart Association is bringing its #BestFriendFridays initiative back. People are encouraged to incorporate their pets into their work day.

Experts say pets help reduce anxiety and increase physical activity. And through COVID-19, it’s nice having a furry friend at home.

“It’s that sense of belonging you get from a pet,” Dr. Donna Arnett said. “Now that we’re socially distanced and socially isolated, it really helps us feel like we have a sense of togetherness and belonging.”

Show how your pets help you relieve stress by posting pictures to social media using #BestFriendFridays.