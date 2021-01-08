Best way to get your hands on popular Chicago-style pizza in Youngstown is to pre-order

Some people think the only way to get one is to pre-order

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Online food ordering became big last year, and it’s the best way to get pizza from a new place that just opened in August.

Emmanuel’s Pizza on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown got some quick notoriety with its Chicago-style pizza.

They grind their tomatoes and cut up vegetables every day for the freshest toppings.

The pizza caught on quick, and Emmanuel’s increased its dough making capacity.

Some people think the only way to get one is to pre-order.

“The truth is I never requested that at all. It took on a life of its own where one day we had so many orders that we could only fulfill them within a certain space of time, and customers started requesting to order in advance,” said Jason Rose, with Emmanuel’s Pizza.

Even though Emmanuel’s is closed on Sundays, you can make an order and pick it up on Saturdays, then just pop it in the oven.