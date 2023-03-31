WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fourteen members of the Ohio Army National Guard are competing to represent the state in the regional Best Warrior competition.

Trumbull Family Fitness hosted the swim competition Friday. It’s one of 14 different events the soldiers are competing in.

The soldiers had to attempt to swim 10 laps or 250 meters in their uniforms in 15 minutes or less.

“It’s really just a pleasure to even have this opportunity. My goal, of course, is to win like everybody else. I’m appreciative of everybody maintaining that competitiveness,” said PFC. Max Walls.

The Ohio Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition began Thursday and ends Sunday. The Winner of the competition will go on to the regional events this summer at Camp James A. Garfield in Ravenna.