BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News anchor Mandy Noell is leaving the Youngstown area for a new position in Little Rock, Arkansas.

She wanted to thank the community for all of their support, especially during her time off after recovering from foot surgery earlier this year.

Watch the video above to see her goodbye to our viewers, which aired Friday.

Good luck on your next adventure, Mandy!