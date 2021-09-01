Best friends reunite each year at Canfield Fair to continue making memories

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not all about the food at the Canfield Fair, it’s also a time that a lot of people get together and reunite.

How many times have you heard someone say, “Meet me at The Rock?” Today, we talked to a family who meets every year on Wednesday at the fair, coming from various points across America.

Friends also get together and reunite, and today, we found one of those reunions, after a year off. It began with a big group hug between Lisa Helmick, Tina Largent and Tracey Wagner.

“These are my besties and everything fun starts and ends with them,” Helmick said.

The fair is a time to celebrate and pick a few fair food favorites. Stop number one for the friends was a pasta place.

“I moved to North Canton and there are no good Italian restaurants — sorry North Canton, no good Italian restaurants! When I come here, I love the DiRusso’s Sausage sandwich, anything Italian,” Largent said.

The women are all Boardman graduates of 1986. They remember coming to the fair as youngsters, along with all the enjoyable things they’ve done throughout the years.

“Remember when we had our picture taken down on that digital thing that prints on a calendar? We still have those and little buttons. We should’ve worn them,” Largent said.

They admit they look better now than when they took those pictures.

The ladies have laughed, cried, talked about boys and gone to concerts. They still walk, eat, laugh and just have a blast together 35 years later. The day is different but the best part is being together.

“We laugh, we tell old stories about high school — we walked around the fair then on Friday nights and then here we are again. Our kids are growing up, we’re close to empty nesting. It’s just like being kids again. Love the fair,” Wagner said.

They’d love to have another 35 years together at the fair.