SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Two best friends got to hit the stage Friday night playing a pair of BFFs in the latest Dinner Theater production at 40 Below Stage in Sharon.

Roxanne Chapman and Tina Turner have been friends for almost 40 years. Turner actually used to teach Chapman.

Chapman acted as Patsy Cline and Turner as Louise Seger in the Patsy Cline Dinner Theater production, a play about how their friendship formed.

“She was my teacher in high school, and we developed a friendship there and it has maintained through then, and anytime that she and I get to work together it’s great, and I think that chemistry kind of reads up here,” said Chapman.

“Roxanne was a former vocal student of mine. I was her high school choral director and her vocal coach and she graduated then we got the opportunity to be in shows together and what’s really cool is now I’m teaching her daughter,” said Turner.

In real life, Cline and Seger’s relationship started as fan worship and then evolved into a relationship between the singer and housewife.