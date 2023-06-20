BESSEMER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Bessemer man is charged with criminal homicide, accused of shooting his girlfriend in Lawrence County.

The suspect, 33-year-old Michael Work, reportedly told family members that he shot his girlfriend, 33-year-old Brandi Genova, at their home on Bestview Avenue, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers arrived Monday night to find Genova dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators arrested Work at the Union Square shopping plaza in Union Township. He’s being held without bond in the Lawrence County Jail on the criminal homicide charge.