(WKBN) – A Berlin Township man accused of stalking could be in a local courtroom this week.



Jamie Longecker has been in federal custody out-of-state on weapons charges.

Tuesday, he was brought back to Mahoning County.

Deputies arrested Longnecker last September.

He’s accused of sending pornographic and threatening messages for several years to a young woman.

Authorities said he also harassed detectives investigating the case.