Berlin Twp. Fire Dept.’s BBQ Extravaganza to be limited drive-thru this year

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – For the last 27 years, the Berlin Township Fire Department has been dishing out their annual barbecue chicken dinners at the end of September, but this year will look a lot different.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be drive-thru only.

It on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 2-7 p.m. at the Berlin Township Fire Department, 15801 W. Akron Canfield Rd.

Dinner are $15 a piece and $5 for a kid’s meal.

Organizers are encouraging people to get a ticket ahead of time to guarantee your meal.

“So those that don’t pre-purchase a ticket or get an advanced ticket, you’re not being guaranteed to have a meal. So if we run out at 4 p.m., people that come after that are unfortunately not going to be able to get a meal. We just kind of limited everything this year because we don’t know really where we’re at but we have enough to serve 400 meals this year. So we still have quite a few meals but not as many as we did last year,” said firefighter Sam Barnhouse.

This is the department’s only fundraiser, which helps pay for training and equipment year-round.

“With this being our only fundraiser and us having to limit it, it’s definitely going to have an impact on what we can and can’t do this year. It’s just a matter of, hopefully, still being able to recoup some of the money that we need,” Barnhouse said.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, head over to the Berlin Twp. Fire Department‘s Facebook page.

