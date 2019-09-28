Berlin Township fire department serves barbecue at community fundraiser

Extra funds allow them to put on programs for the community

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Berlin Township fire department teamed up with the Western Reserve Parent-Teacher Organization on Saturday, raising funds by serving classic barbecue meals to the community.

The money raised by the event helps daily operations. Extra funds allow them to put on programs for the community.

“It helps us a lot. It helps us, you know, keep our volunteers trained, sends them to different training, it keeps them up to date on their training and provides us with the equipment that we need to update our gear to help the department, and also just helps with supplies we have to have in order to maintain the department,” said event coordinator Sam Barnhouse.

The fire department planned on serving over 1,000 pounds of barbecue chicken.