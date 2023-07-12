BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Visitors to any of the lakes or reservoirs in the area may be seeing a little more shoreline than they are used to this time of year.

Mike Almasy of Columbiana has noticed the difference.

“It’s been about two weeks since we were here last and in that two weeks, the water has got to be at least four feet lower than it was,” he said.

Rocco Bova of Poland said it’s easy to see where the water has gone down.

“You could see where the grass is up there. That water was all the way up there to those trees and now it’s way down,” Bova said.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, Berlin and Kirwin Reservoirs are down about four and a half feet from what’s considered their “summer pool” levels. Other lakes in the area are much closer to theirs.

Berlin is one of several the corps uses to maintain the Mahoning River, so even though the lake levels are falling, the gates at the dam are open.

“We have been using Kirwin and Berlin to balance that flow requirement at Leavittsburg,” said Megan Gottlieb, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The levels are likely to keep dropping unless the area gets enough rain to refill the lake. Gottlieb says Berlin needs about an inch of rain runoff to get back to normal. Kirwin needs closer to two-and-a-half inches, something marina operators would love to see.

“Oh, absolutely to get runoff, to get the river back flowing again. Once that happens, it won’t take much to fill Berlin back up again,” said Leslie Steele, with Marcko Landing Marina.

Everyone is hoping that happens sooner than later.