BERLIN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Berlin house is significantly damaged after two fires on the same day.

The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the house’s roof. There wasn’t much damage to the structure.

At 8:30 p.m. the same day, the house caught on fire again. The house was fully engulfed in fire.

Several fire departments, the Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office helped fight the fires.

There was no cause given for either of the fires. WKBN reached out to the fire department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Credit: Berlin Twp. Fire Department | Facebook Credit: Berlin Twp. Fire Department | Facebook

