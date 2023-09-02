BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Noah’s Lost Ark in Berlin Center suffered several damages from strong storms a couple weeks ago. Saturday, they got some much needed help for clean up.

Around 40 volunteers from the Austintown Eagle Riders came to help with projects around the grounds. People even brought their own equipment to fix things up.

Some volunteers put up new perimeter fencing around enclosures, others built new pens and fixed those that were damaged.

Volunteers were eager to come help.

“The Fraternal Order of Eagles’ motto is people helping people. And that’s what we want to do. Like I said, this place needs, needs our help. And we wanted to get together and come out and spend the day helping these people get back up and running,” said Todd Shaffer, of the Austintown Eagle Riders.

“it’s overwhelming because we normally don’t get any help. we just have a very dedicated small staff that does everything and we’re just overwhelmed at the moment,” said Ellen Carnofle, Noah’s Lost Ark’s director.

The Eagles wanted to get everything done Saturday, but if projects didn’t get finished, Shaffer says they’ll come back next weekend to finish the projects.

Carnofle hopes to reopen Noah’s Lost Ark in a couple weeks.