BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau is coming to the aid of a local tourist attraction after it suffered severe storm damage last month.

Severe thunderstorms late last month caused a lot of damage at Noah’s Lost Ark wild animal sanctuary, forcing it to close early for the season. On Thursday, Mahoning County Commissioners agreed to set aside $20,000 in funds from the visitors bureau to help the animal park make needed repairs.

“It was extensive: Perimeter fencing, trees down — there was a gazebo that was destroyed, some of the animal shelters. Quite extensive,” said Linda Macala, with the visitors bureau.

Officials said the sanctuary is normally open from May through October — and still attracts more than 40,000 visitors each year.