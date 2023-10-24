BERLIN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 534 Tuesday afternoon.

It happened north of where the road intersects with 224 in Berlin Township just after 1 p.m.

One car swerved off the road and hit a utility pole, bringing it down, according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

Nearby brush around the car caught fire but was put out without spreading to the vehicle.

Ohio Edison was on the scene to restore power.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

534 was closed while the scene was cleaned up.