YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –A Berlin Center man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison on two fourth-degree felony counts of menacing by stalking.

Jamie Longnecker, 47, originally faced 52 counts but after he pleaded no contest May 22 and was found guilty, the remaining counts were dropped.

Wednesday’s sentence was handed down by Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Also under the terms of his plea, Longnecker has to register as a Tier I sex offender.

The prison sentence is the maximum the judge can give.

Longnecker and his mother Karen, 77, were accused of sending threatening messages and texts to over 30 people, including law enforcement officials investigating their case. They are accused of harassing a young female, who worked with Jamie Longnecker and who he was reportedly obsessed with, and sending pornographic images to her family.

One of the victims asked the judge to give Longnecker the maximum sentence that could be given. She said dealing with Longnecker is a nightmare that has upended her normal life.

“Our family has dealt with this for more than a decade,” she told the judge. “He is deliberate with what he does. He is calculating with what he does. He’s disgusting with what he does.”

She said she couldn’t even get her mail without feeling a sense of dread about what Longnecker might have sent her.

The father of one of the victims was in tears as he described how his daughter had to get a gun because she was so scared of Longnecker. The man’s mother died, and Longnecker sent him a copy of her obituary covered in swastikas, he said. He said he is afraid Longnecker won’t stop when he gets out of prison.

“That’s what I’m afraid of — he won’t stop,” the man said.

The man said his daughter only worked with Longnecker and that he began harassing her and her family.

“Whatever jail time you give him is not enough,” the man said.

The man said someone with local police told him he would have to “live with this.” The man said that is not an option.

“I ain’t living with this all my life,” the man said.

A local attorney who is related to the victims said he is afraid that Longnecker may grow violent in the future.

“We beg of you, use the long arm of the law and give this man the maximum penalty,” he said.

Max Hiltner, Longnecker’s attorney, said he disagreed with a lot of the presentence investigation that was done in the case. He said he believes Longnecker is a good candidate for probation.

Hiltner also said Longnecker has some “mental health issues,” and it would be easier for him to be treated if he was on probation.

Longnecker declined to speak when he had an opportunity.

Judge D’Apolito said he did not realize until the victims spoke the misery Longnecker put the victims and the community through.

“I saw panic, terror, pain, worry, a lot of emotions people should not have just trying to live,” D’Apolito said.

Karen Longnecker pleaded no contest in April to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business and was sentenced to probation after she was found guilty. She was accused of hiding computers that her son used to carry out his crimes.

Judge D’Apolito said Karen Longnecker’s actions were a “big factor” in his conduct.

“That was not appreciated by me either,” D’Apolito said. “She did nothing to help anyone, including her son.”

They were both originally indicted in March 2021.

Jamie Longnecker had pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge in connection to the state case when investigators found a gun at his home while serving a search warrant. He was sentenced to time served in December 2021 and was placed on three years of probation.

Judge D’Apolito said he would give Longnecker more time if he could but he believes Longnecker will not stop.

“I’m not going to stop you today. I’m only giving a reprieve,” Judge D’Apolito said.

Longnecker will receive credit for the time he has served in jail while awaiting the completion of his case, but that exact number is not yet available.