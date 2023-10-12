COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of year again for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to release pheasants into Ohio hunting grounds.

More than 14,000 ringed-necked pheasants will be released beginning Saturday, Oct. 21, during Ohio’s youth small game hunting season. The release will continue through November.

Twenty-five public hunting grounds are included in the release. Locally, the birds will be released at the following locations:

Berlin Wildlife Area

Highlandtown Wildlife Area (in Salineville)

Grand River Wildlife Area (in West Farmington)

Zepernick Wildlife Area (in Columbiana County)

West Branch Wildlife Area

More regional locations include: Camp Belden Wildlife Area, Charlemont Metro Park and Spencer Wildlife Area.

The release dates are:

Saturday, Oct. 21 (first youth weekend)

Saturday, Oct. 28 (second youth weekend)

Friday, Nov. 3 (opening day)

Friday, Nov. 10

Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

Ohio’s ring-necked pheasant hunting season is open from Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, until Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. The daily harvest limit is two male birds; no hens (females) may be harvested. A valid Ohio hunting license is required to pursue pheasants and other game birds.

Full list of release locations: