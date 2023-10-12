COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of year again for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to release pheasants into Ohio hunting grounds.
More than 14,000 ringed-necked pheasants will be released beginning Saturday, Oct. 21, during Ohio’s youth small game hunting season. The release will continue through November.
Twenty-five public hunting grounds are included in the release. Locally, the birds will be released at the following locations:
- Berlin Wildlife Area
- Highlandtown Wildlife Area (in Salineville)
- Grand River Wildlife Area (in West Farmington)
- Zepernick Wildlife Area (in Columbiana County)
- West Branch Wildlife Area
More regional locations include: Camp Belden Wildlife Area, Charlemont Metro Park and Spencer Wildlife Area.
The release dates are:
- Saturday, Oct. 21 (first youth weekend)
- Saturday, Oct. 28 (second youth weekend)
- Friday, Nov. 3 (opening day)
- Friday, Nov. 10
- Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)
Ohio’s ring-necked pheasant hunting season is open from Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, until Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. The daily harvest limit is two male birds; no hens (females) may be harvested. A valid Ohio hunting license is required to pursue pheasants and other game birds.
Full list of release locations:
- Central Ohio: Delaware Wildlife Area
- Northwest Ohio: Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area; Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area; Resthaven Wildlife Area; Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area (by permit only, find additional information from the Sandusky County Park District); Tiffin River Wildlife Area; and Wyandot Wildlife Area (no youth releases).
- Northeast Ohio: Camp Belden Wildlife Area; Charlemont Metro Park; Berlin Wildlife Area; Grand River Wildlife Area; Highlandtown Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Spencer Wildlife Area; West Branch Wildlife Area (no youth releases); and Zepernick Wildlife Area (no youth releases).
- Southeast Ohio: Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area; Pleasant Valley Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Salt Fork Wildlife Area (no youth releases); and Tri-Valley Wildlife Area.
- Southwest Ohio: Caesar Creek Wildlife Area; Darke Wildlife Area; Fallsville Wildlife Area (no releases for Oct. 21-22, or Nov. 10); Indian Creek Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Rush Run Wildlife Area; and Spring Valley Wildlife Area.