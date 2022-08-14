LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Family and friends held a pancake breakfast and auction to support a Lisbon student and football player that was seriously injured in a car accident.

Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident on Steubenville on July 24.

Teammates, family and the community came out to the Lisbon VFW to support Hart’s recovery. People wore shirts with his jersey number emblazoned with #SamStrong.

Hart’s sister Myckenzie Moore said he’s recovering slowly — but well — in the hospital. A Facebook page documenting his recovery showed he’s slated to be removed from a ventilator next month.

“He’s got a very big heart. Very passionate about things he’s passionate about — he cares a lot for people,” Moore said.

All proceeds will go to the family’s medical expenses for Sam.