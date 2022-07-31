CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of local bands played at a benefit show on Sunday.

Proceeds from the show will go toward helping those who lost their jobs when Chrissy’s Lake Tavern in Mecca, Ohio, burned down. The fire caused 15 people to lose their jobs.

The event took place at the Southtown Smokehouse and Saloon in Champion. There was food, music and vendors.

“We’re a small community — Mecca is tiny, and Lake Tavern is one of the nicest things we had. It also put a lot of music through there, the place was over 100 years old,” said Beth Glancy, event organizer.

Lake Tavern is looking at a partial rebuild in the future.