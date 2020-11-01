Benefit pasta dinner to help raise money for playground in honor of Rowan Sweeney

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all meals are take-out only

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A pasta dinner hopes to make enough money to help build a park in Rowan Sweeney’s honor.

The pasta and meatball dinner is Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. at The Embassy at 5030 Youngstown-Poland Road in Struthers.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all meals are take-out only. Pick up times will be broken up to keep up with social distancing. Pick up time windows are noon to 2 p.m., 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per dinner and is cash only. There are limited tickets being sold at the door, purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

For tickets, you can call Rachel Boyer at (330) 550-1771 or Vicki Dugan at (330) 550-4210.

Each dinner includes pasta and meatball with bread and butter.

There will also be a basket raffle, wine pull, 50/50 raffle and t-shirts and bracelets for sale. The winners will be drawn on Facebook Live. Winners can pick up prizes at The Embassy on Monday.

Masks must be worn at all times while at the event.

