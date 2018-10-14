Benefit held to support Niles woman who lost son in car accident Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - The Niles community gathered on Saturday in honor of Isaiah Denzel Ramon Issa, who died in September after a car accident.

He was struck by a car while chasing his dog, which two of his siblings witnessed.

A charity benefit was held in support of his mother. The benefit included raffles, food and desserts.

Organizers said they know the pain she is going through at this time.

"I too have lost a son and I know how she's going to feel, so that's made we want to do this," said Beth Nolan, an organizer who lost her son almost 32 years ago.

She said Isaiah's mom has a long road of healing ahead of her.