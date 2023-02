CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As part of its 130th anniversary, the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley hosted its annual benefit dinner Friday night.

WKBN weekend anchor Megan Lee was the emcee for the event.

It was hosted at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield and started at 6 p.m. There was a dinner, music and dessert, followed by a short program at 8 p.m.

According to the Rescue Mission’s website, the event was sold out this year.