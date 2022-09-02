YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An upcoming concert will do more than provide entertainment, it will also support community organizations.
“A Night Out for Neighborhood” is a benefit concert in support of block watches, community groups and neighborhood associations.
“Communities and neighborhoods have been having a pandemic so to speak of their own when it comes to safety, when it comes to watching the streets, watching our next generation of kids. So that was my focus, was to look out in our community and see those frontline community workers that are doing a wonderful job,” said Derrick McDowell, community engagement and inclusion coordinator for the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.
The concert will feature the band 76 Degrees West and will be held at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on September 16, at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 without a lawn chair, and $20 including a lawn chair. Half of the money from each ticket sale will go toward the community groups.
“In addition to that fundraising off of the ticket sales, the Raymond John Wean Foundation has agreed to match the net proceeds of each organization. So there’s a lot of support to be had here, if we would buy into the ticket purchasing,” McDowell said.
As of now, the following community groups will be supported.
- Four Square Block Watch
- Oak Hill Neighborhood Association
- Needles Eye
- Boulevard Park Block Watch
- Handels Neighborhood Association
- 7th Ward Citizens Coalition Inc.
- Northeast Ohio Homeowners & Concerned Citizens
- Rocky Ridge Neighborhood Association
- Detroit Pemberton Neighborhood Association
- Persayus May Project
McDowell says there is still room for other organizations from Youngstown and Warren to be a part of it.
Anyone interested can contact Derrick McDowell at weanpark.com/neighborhoods.