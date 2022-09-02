YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An upcoming concert will do more than provide entertainment, it will also support community organizations.

“A Night Out for Neighborhood” is a benefit concert in support of block watches, community groups and neighborhood associations.

“Communities and neighborhoods have been having a pandemic so to speak of their own when it comes to safety, when it comes to watching the streets, watching our next generation of kids. So that was my focus, was to look out in our community and see those frontline community workers that are doing a wonderful job,” said Derrick McDowell, community engagement and inclusion coordinator for the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

The concert will feature the band 76 Degrees West and will be held at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on September 16, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 without a lawn chair, and $20 including a lawn chair. Half of the money from each ticket sale will go toward the community groups.

“In addition to that fundraising off of the ticket sales, the Raymond John Wean Foundation has agreed to match the net proceeds of each organization. So there’s a lot of support to be had here, if we would buy into the ticket purchasing,” McDowell said.

As of now, the following community groups will be supported.

Four Square Block Watch

Oak Hill Neighborhood Association

Needles Eye

Boulevard Park Block Watch

Handels Neighborhood Association

7th Ward Citizens Coalition Inc.

Northeast Ohio Homeowners & Concerned Citizens

Rocky Ridge Neighborhood Association

Detroit Pemberton Neighborhood Association

Persayus May Project

McDowell says there is still room for other organizations from Youngstown and Warren to be a part of it.

Anyone interested can contact Derrick McDowell at weanpark.com/neighborhoods.