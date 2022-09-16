YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A weekend of community events will be taking place in the city’s first ward.

Friday evening, a Night Out for Neighbors will be held at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

The benefit concert is to help support block watches, community groups and neighborhood associations.

“These organizations that we’re talking about, they’re the lifeblood of our community, they’re the ones that are keeping our neighborhoods safe, they’re the ones alerting authorities, they’re the ones making sure that crime is being reported, they’re the ones that are planting the trees and the flowers to make things look better,” said Derrick McDowell, community engagement and inclusion coordinator for the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

McDowell says it’s important for the community to come out and support the organizations to help keep them running and continuing the work they do.

Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m. The first hour will be a meet and greet to get to know the organizations. Then at 7:30 p.m., the band 76 Degrees West will begin performing.

Tickets are $10 without a lawn chair and $20 including a lawn chair. Half of the money from each ticket sale will go toward the community groups.

Saturday morning, a community cleanup will take place.

The cleanup will start at the Youngstown Boys and Girls Club and spread throughout the entire first ward, which includes downtown and parts of each side of town.

Volunteers will be picking up litter, tires and debris, setting it in one or two locations, and a collection crew from CCA will pick it all up and dispose of it.

“This is your city, you know, you live here, you work here… you wake up every morning to the sounds and the sites of the City of Youngstown, let’s help keep it beautiful. Let’s make it even more beautiful than it is,” said Robert Burke, litter and recycling coordinator for the City of Youngstown.

Everyone is encouraged to come out to the cleanup. The organizers will provide t-shirts and snacks. The cleanup will run from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Burke says even volunteering for 30 minutes or an hour will help tremendously.