WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — A bench trial is expected to start Tuesday in federal court for a Mercer County woman accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Rachel Powell, 41, of Sandy Lake, Pa., faces an eight-count federal indictment for her actions at the Capitol on the day the Electoral College was to meet to certify that Joe Biden was elected president in the November 2020 election.

U.S. Judge Royce C. Lamberth is hearing the case in the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia.

Powell has been under home confinement as she awaits the results of the case.

Powell, also known as the “Bullhorn Lady,” is charged with storming the U.S. Capitol using a battering ram and giving directions through a bullhorn to other rioters.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Jan. 16, 2021, but she was not taken into custody until Feb. 4, 2021, when she turned herself in.