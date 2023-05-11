WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — A bench trial for a Mercer County, Pa., woman accused of taking part in the January 2021 Capitol riot has been concluded.

An entry in the court docket for Rachel Powell, 41, of Sandy Lake, said the trial concluded Wednesday, the same day it began in the U.S. Court for The District of Columbia before U.S. Judge Royce Lamberth.

The entry says that the government rested its case in chief. Powell’s attorneys also filed a Rule 29 motion asking for an acquittal, but that was denied by Judge Lamberth.

Judge Lamberth has yet to make a decision. The entry said that proposed findings of fact by the parties in the case are due within two weeks.

The government called just one witness, according to the court’s docket. No witnesses were listed for Powell. Her defense rested after the government did.

Powell has not pleaded not guilty to eight counts accusing her of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol as the U.S. Senate met to certify the results of the Electoral College naming Joe Biden as president.

Powell, also known as the “Bullhorn Lady,” is charged with storming the U.S. Capitol using a battering ram and giving directions through a bullhorn to other rioters.

A 12-page entry filed by the government lists hundreds of discovery items, including evidence taken from search warrants, Facebook posts and video taken at the Capitol that day.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Jan. 16, 2021, but she was not taken into custody until Feb. 4, 2021.

Powell has been under home confinement as she awaits the results of her case.