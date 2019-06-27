Bench dedicated in memory of Youngstown fire victim

A new bench was given to the school by an anonymous donor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Woodrow Wilson Elementary have been holding special events and working on projects to remember their classmate Aleysha Rosario.

Through their artwork, a balloon release, birthday party and other events over the past six months since Aleysha’s death, the fourth-grade students have been able to process and cope with the loss.

Now, a new bench sits in the courtyard of the school in memory of Aleysha. It’s a place where students, staff, family and neighbors can sit and remember the young spirited girl who had a talent for singing and loved to draw.

The bench was made possible by an anonymous donor and dedicated on the last day of class. And when students return in the fall, there will be a shadow box in Courtney Angelo’s classroom filled with things Aleysha loved.

Aleysha and her siblings died in a December house fire on Parkcliffe Avenue in Youngstown.