Ben Carson, Ivanka Trump Youngstown visit postponed in light of Dayton shooting

Ivanka Trump, right, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, left, and other guests walk out of the East Room of the White House in Washington after attending an event with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the opioid crisis, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The visit will be rescheduled at a later time

WASHINGTON (WKBN) – Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and the president’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump are postponing their visit to Youngstown.

This comes after ten people, including the suspect, were killed in a mass shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the White House released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

“In light of the tragic shooting, Secretary Carson and Advisor Ivanka Trump are postponing their planned visit to Youngstown, as they join Ohioans and people across the country in mourning those impacted by the horrific events that unfolded in Dayton, Ohio early this morning. Police and first responders must be able to allocate all available resources to assist the investigation and support the victims and families.

Secretary Carson and Ivanka expressed their condolences and support to Senator Portman and let him know that the event will be rescheduled at a future date.”

The two had planned to talk to local officials about workforce development and opportunity zones in the Youngstown area.