Beloit woman accused of stabbing man

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a woman Tuesday afternoon after she got into an altercation with a man she knows.

Police said a man showed up at the police station at about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday and told them he was stabbed about an hour earlier by a woman at home in the 17000 block of 5th Street in Beloit.

The man said that the woman, later identified as 40-year-old Frances Hanson, also slammed a door on his forehead.

Police noted a deep wound on the victim’s arm and that his forehead was bleeding.

The victim was treated for his injuries by EMTs and police went to the home to talk with Hanson.

Police say Hanson told them that she injured the man in self defense because the victim choked and head butted her. Police were unable to find evidence of the alleged assault by the victim.

Hanson was charged with domestic violence and felonious assault. She is currently in the Mahoning County Jail.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, October 14 at 9 a.m.