YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be June 21 for a Beloit man who pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to having child pornography.

Matthew Bartchy, 28, entered guilty pleas before U.S. Judge Donald Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to charges of receipt and distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.

The charges stem from a March 14, 2022, search of Bartchy’s Ellet Road home during a child pornography investigation.

An affidavit attached to the criminal complaint in the case said an investigation was begun into Bartchy because of tips authorities received from internet sites such as Instagram and Dropbox that Bartchy had accessed images of child pornography.

Investigators got a search warrant and viewed the images and determined they were accessed by Bartchy and then got another warrant to search his home.

At his home, investigators found three images on his cell phone, the affidavit said. The affidavit stated Bartchy admitted to sending and receiving child pornography on several different platforms.

Bartchy has been in federal detention since his arrest last March.