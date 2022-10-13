Editor’s note: This story corrects the date that the last levy was passed. We regret the error.

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A levy is on the ballot for the Beloit Fire Department that would nearly double its budget. If it passes, it would bring in $120,000 a year for the department.

The proposed levy is for 6-mills.

The last levy for the department passed in 2009. It was also continuous and was for 5-mills.

Assistant Fire Chief Greg Hutton said while they try to save money through grants, their $65,000 budget isn’t enough to maintain their equipment.

“You have to replace hose; I mean, you lose hose in the fire. You’re supposed to replace fire trucks every 20 years, so just trying to get on a solid replacement plan,” Hutton said.

The additional funds will also be used on inspecting and maintaining the breathing equipment.

Right now, Beloit Fire has 26 volunteer firefighters on staff that are paid per call.