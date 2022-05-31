YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Belmont Pines Hospital announced an upcoming job fair for RNs, LPNs, licensed social workers, mental health technicians and dietary positions.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4 at 615 Churchill Hubbard Rd.

There will be on-the-spot interviews and hirings.

If you have any questions, interested people are encouraged to call Jarrod Harris, director of Human Resources, at 330-545-7928.

Applicants should be ready with multiple resumes on hand.

Masks will be required but can be provided.