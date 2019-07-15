Belle Vista Ave. ramp to I-680 northbound closed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Beginning Monday, July 15, the ramp from Belle Vista Ave. to Interstate 680 northbound will be closed through mid-October.
The detour will be Belle Vista Ave. to Salt Springs Road to N. Meridan Rd. to I-680.
Also, keep in mind a couple of ongoing traffic situations on I-680 and State Route 711:
- I-680 northbound between Belle Vista Ave. and State Route 711 is reduced to one lane daily between 10 am. to 1 p.m. for bridge reconstruction
- The ramp from State Route 711 to I-680 southbound will continue to be closed through late October. The detour is Gypsy Lane to US 422 to SR 193 to I-680.
- Continue to be aware of a change to traffic patterns on I-680 northbound from Belle Vista Ave. to State Route 711. Although two lanes of traffic are being maintained in both directions, northbound traffic is split, with one lane of northbound traffic crossing over onto I-680 southbound, while the other lane remains on I-680 northbound.