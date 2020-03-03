Behind the polls: Media, elected leaders take tour of ballot-counting

The meeting also explained how they ensure systems used in all 88 counties are secure and reliable

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man in charge of elections in Ohio wants to be sure they can trust the system will count their ballots.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose held an informational tour of the Mahoning County Board of Elections Tuesday morning for local reporters and elected leaders to explain everything from how the poll workers are trained to the way ballots are counted.

“Every voting machine in Ohio is certified at the federal level through the election assistant commission. Every machine in Ohio is certified again through the [Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners], which has bipartisan experts here in Ohio, and then before each election, they are tested for logic and accuracy,” LaRose said.

Since taking office, LaRose has worked with county election directors around the state to come up with a number of new procedures to improve security at boards of elections and local polling places.