Behavioral health panel held in Niles focuses on wellness of at-risk youth

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A panel discussion was held at Cadence Care Network in Niles Wednesday to discuss ways to improve behavioral health among the youth in the Mahoning Valley.

The event was part of the Governor’s Cabinet Day.

Members of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s cabinet visited the area to introduce, address and serve different initiatives for the community.

Maureen Corcoran, director of the Ohio Department of Medicaid, attended the panel. She said the wellbeing of at-risk children was the main focus.

“Those young people who have a combination of substance use disorder, mental illness, significant difficulty at school, truancy, trauma. Many, many of these children and their families have had significant trauma,” she said.

The Cadence Care Network serves as a behavioral health provider and a treatment foster care agency. It provides services to kids in Mahoning, Trumbull, Ashtabula and Geauga counties.

Cadence Care Network hosted Wednesday’s event as a way to bring in more resources for the children they serve.

“How can we get services around those kids so they can remain with their families so they don’t end up having to be removed from their custody?” said Matt Kresic with Cadence Care Network.

One of the topics discussed was the effect of Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACE, and how it can impact children later on in life.

Apart from the Ohio Department of Medicaid, four other state departments attended the panel, as well as local organizations.