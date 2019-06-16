Before tornado warnings issued, Warren residents dealt with high waters

One man's yard off Trumbull Avenue is more water than grass at this point

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Before severe winds hit Sunday afternoon, much of the area saw rain, and a lot of it. Many people dealt with high waters.

“You can smell it as you walk through here. It’s horrible, it’s sewage,” said Robert Boyles, of Warren.

Boyles’ yard off Trumbull Avenue is more water than grass at this point.

“You’re looking at my backyard, it’s the lake of Warren, Ohio. A lot of it is from the rain that’s coming down,” he said.

He wasn’t the only one dealing with high water in Warren.

A viewer sent in a video of a similar scene on Comstock Street.

Pine Avenue is known to flood and was closed Sunday morning.

Over in Perkins Park, one man found the rain soothing.

“I didn’t feel like being stuck in the house so I just came out and here I am,” said Jim Abrams.

He took it as an opportunity to draw some trees while listening to jazz.

“I knew there wasn’t gonna be anyone down here and I like this part of the park, very quiet,” he said.