TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – You can play Bingo and support the American Cancer Society at an event at the Reynolds Drive-In on Wednesday night.

It’s not an ordinary game, however, it’s “Beep Beep Bingo.”

You play from your car and beep your horn and flash your lights when you win.

It’s happening at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Reynolds Drive-In, located at 3706 N. Hermitage Road in Transfer, Pa. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

It’s $20 to enter, and additional Bingo cards are available for purchase.

You can find more information or buy advanced tickets on the event’s Facebook page or Eventbrite website.